St. Pete man starts ‘Happiness Experiment’ after son takes his own life: ‘They save people’s lives’

A St. Petersburg man has posted nearly 600 "Happiness signs" around Pinellas County in honor of his 40-year-old son who jumped off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Gary King's passion project is all about spreading positivity.

"We’re in a time period where if there was ever a time for happiness, it’s now," he said.

King suffers from Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD). In recent years, he learned his 40-year-old son Jason also had it after Jason died by suicide when he jumped off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on July 29, 2012.

"Jason, he had a heart of gold. But he struggled, and he struggled, and he struggled," King said.

The tragedy propelled King to launch "The Happiness Experiment" in 2019.

"Everybody, after they’re born, that’s what they’re doing, they’re doing the ‘Happiness Experiment,'" he said. "They’re looking for something outside of themselves that will change the way they feel internally."

King worked with Piranha Signs in St. Pete to come up with the first design of the sign.

"The second one I put up, I bolted to a City of St. Petersburg city limits sign, and it went viral. I’ve been putting them up ever since," he said. "There’s 592 of them up in St. Petersburg and Gulfport now."

On Monday, King posted his 593rd sign at Gladden Park, where Jason enjoyed playing basketball when he was a child.

"The city planted a tree in his honor eight days after taking his own life," he said.

King will soon star in a documentary based on his mission that's produced by Julian Farris Films. Shooting for the documentary began last June.

"I had to be in a boat, and I had to be filmed underneath the Skyway, where he hit the water…there’s no way for me to explain how hard it was to do that. But I had to do it," he said.

King also published his own book: "The Happiness Experiment."

Although he's almost 80 years old, King said he has no plans to stop hanging signs anytime soon.

"They go, ‘you’re climbing ladders and putting up Happiness signs?’ I go, ‘yeah.’ ‘What happens when you can’t climb a ladder anymore?’ ‘Well, I’ll buy a bucket truck. What do you think I’m going to do? I’m never going stop putting up happiness signs, never.’ Because they save people’s lives," King said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

