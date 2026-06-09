St. Pete mayoral debate: Candidates clash over affordability, hurricane prep, future of Gas Plant District

The Brief St. Petersburg mayoral candidates clashed over hurricane preparedness, utility costs, and the Gas Plant District during a Tuesday debate. Former Gov. Charlie Crist criticized incumbent Mayor Ken Welch, while Welch defended his decisions regarding the failed Rays stadium deal. A second debate is scheduled for July 28 before the city's primary election on Aug. 18.



St. Petersburg mayoral candidates went head-to-head on Tuesday night, clashing over some of the city’s biggest challenges during a debate hosted by the St. Pete NAACP at the Obama Main Library.

St. Petersburg mayoral debate

The backstory:

The debate focused on several issues facing the city, including the future of the Gas Plant District, hurricane preparedness, affordability and utility costs.

Former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist criticized the leadership of incumbent Mayor Ken Welch throughout the night.

"I’m just disappointed in his leadership and I think we need a change," Crist said. "So do the other people at this table with me, or they wouldn’t be running either."

Debating the failed Rays stadium

The other side:

Mayor Welch defended his decision not to commit additional public dollars to the failed Rays stadium deal following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"After the hurricanes, they came back and said we need more money to stay here, and I said not another dime," Welch said. "We were a traumatized community."

Focus on city hurricane preparedness

What they're saying:

Former Shore Acres Neighborhood Association President Kevin Batdorf says the city must improve its storm readiness efforts immediately.

"We need a much more robust team in place to prepare for hurricanes," Batdorf said. "We need to have crews on standby."

Future of utilities

Why you should care:

Former NAACP St. Pete President Maria Scruggs raised concerns about rising utility costs and the city’s relationship with Duke Energy.

"We have people that have excessive utility bills," Scruggs said. "We do not have a solution as to why individuals are receiving $10,000 water bills."

Upcoming dates for voters

What's next:

Former St. Pete Fire Chief James Large, a sixth candidate in the race, did not attend the debate.

As the debate came to a close, City Council member Brandi Gabbard focused on what she called a pivotal moment for the city’s future.

"The choices we make over the next year will define our future for the next generation," Gabbard said. "We must lead in a proactive way with a bold vision for our future."

A second mayoral debate is scheduled for July 28 at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art. Not long after that, voters will head to the polls for the primary election on August 18.