St. Petersburg police search for suspect after city worker, mother of 4 shot and killed

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The Brief Police are searching for a suspect after a 47-year-old city employee was shot and killed Wednesday in St. Petersburg. Police Chief Anthony Holloway said the targeted shooting appears domestic in nature and was not a random attack. Counselors are being offered to city workers on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday as officers search for the suspect.



Investigators are searching for a suspect after a 47-year-old mother working for the city of St. Petersburg was shot and killed Wednesday in what officials believe was a targeted, possibly domestic, attack.

St. Petersburg Police Investigation

What we know:

A 47-year-old mother of four who worked for the city for about 10 years died after being shot Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. in the 4100 block of 12th Ave S., according to St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

Holloway said investigators believe the shooting was targeted, likely domestic in nature, and not a random act.

He added that there was some type of an argument and the suspect got into the cab of a front loader and shot her several times.

Authorities said they have identified a suspect and are actively trying to track him down, while grief counselors were arranged for city employees on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted and possibly domestic related.

Unanswered Shooting Details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether the city employee was actively working when the gunfire erupted.

Officers also have not released the total number of shots fired during the incident or disclosed the suspect's name publicly.