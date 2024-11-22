St. Pete murder suspect wanted by police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

St. Petersburg police are searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man Thursday night.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Anthony Jamal Wright, age 28, for second-degree murder.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Wright shot and killed 34-year-old Marlan Smith outside Three Brothers Market around 7:10 p.m.

Police are searching for Anthony Jamal Wright, who they say shot and killed a man Thursday night. Image is courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives identified Wright as the shooter and are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + the tip to TIP411.

