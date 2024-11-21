Man shot, killed near market in St. Pete: SPPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man was shot and killed in St. Petersburg Thursday evening, officers said.

The St. Pete Police Department said they responded to the Three Brothers Market, located at 1040 16th Avenue South, about the shooting.

A 34-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. The victim died at the scene.

No suspects are in custody.

