Northeast High School valedictorian credits third grade teacher for his success: 'He connected with us'

The Brief Northeast High School valedictorian Armando Garner credits his academic success to his third-grade teacher, Mr. David Huss. Garner chose Huss to attend his pinning ceremony, highlighting the lasting impact of his fun, music-filled classroom at Perkins Elementary in St. Petersburg. Both Garner and Huss say their bond reflects how encouragement and engaging teaching can shape long-term student achievement.



High school seniors are graduating all across the Bay Area. That includes the valedictorian at St. Petersburg’s Northeast High School, Armando Garner.

The backstory:

Garner had his pinning ceremony a few weeks ago when he was asked to invite someone who had a positive influence on his educational journey. He chose his third grade teacher, Mr. David Huss. FOX 13 visited Mr. Huss to find out why.

Fun and engagement

Music and laughter are part of the curriculum in Mr. Huss’ third grade class at Perkins Elementary School in St. Pete.

"Alright, this is a song about a red hooded sweatshirt, which is my absolute favorite," Mr. Huss said.

Huss uses his love of music to make learning fun and engaging. Singing silly songs to break up the day. Leaving the kids feeling light and eager to learn.

It’s a feeling that never left 17-year-old Armando Garner.

What they're saying:

"He’s the most memorable teacher that I had. Going to his class was fun. He connected with us students on more than just the schoolwork. He would talk to us about our hobbies, things that we like to do for fun," Garner said.

It’s why after all these years, the valedictorian at Northeast High School is back at his elementary school — excited to visit his favorite teacher.

Garner had Mr. Huss as his third and fifth grade teacher. It was a stroke of luck, as Huss only transitioned to teaching fifth grade for a few years before returning to third grade.

When Garner was asked to invite someone special to his valedictorian pinning ceremony, it was an easy choice.

"He was the first person that came to my head. He was one of my elementary school teachers, so he built up the foundation for my schooling, and he was just one of my favorite overall teachers I’ve ever had," Garner said.

Mr. Huss was beyond honored.

"I’ve always been proud of Armando, but you know to be valedictorian is the biggest honor academically. I’ve never that I know of taught a student before out of 15 years of teaching who’s been valedictorian, so it’s a really cool honor for me, but for Armando especially, he’s the one who earned it," Huss said.

Garner got to hang out with his favorite teacher again, even getting thrown a pop quiz from Mr. Huss.

Confidence and positive reinforcement

Big picture view:

Huss really has mastered the art of teaching. Through positive reinforcement, encouragement and good ol’ fashioned fun, students leave his class excited about their futures.

And when a teacher gives you that much confidence, they start believing they can do and be anything. Sometimes, those students become valedictorians.

What you can do:

If you have a teacher or coach you’d like to nominate, email Allie Corey at allie.corey@fox.com.