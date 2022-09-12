St. Pete suspect dead following officer-involved shooting at home, officials say

article

An officer-involved shooting took place early Monday morning at a St. Petersburg home, officials said.

The shooting involved a "suspect" at a home, located at 4533 20th Avenue North, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The officer was not injured. Officials said the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, is dead.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce is investigating the shooting. The task force is comprised of officials from four local law enforcement agencies. Officials said it was part of an effort to build community trust and reduce and perception of a conflict of interest during investigations involving law enforcement officers.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.