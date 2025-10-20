St. Pete organization prepares for thousands needing food assistance this Thanksgiving

The Brief Soaring food prices and cuts to assistance mean more families are turning to local food drives for help putting meals on the table. More non-profits are facing funding cuts federally and locally, leaving more in need. As Thanksgiving approaches, one St. Petersburg organization is already working to make sure those families don’t go hungry for the holidays.



Soaring food prices and cuts to assistance means more families are turning to local food drives for help getting by. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, one Bay Area organization is already working on feeding families for the holiday.

Local perspective:

"It’s unbelievable, the cost of food," said Karen Rae, who runs Positive Impact St. Pete.

Every Saturday, her team provides groceries for roughly 3,000 people. Cars line up for blocks as volunteers load food into trunks at Tangerine Plaza in South St. Pete.

But, Rae said she’s seeing more and more new faces each week.

"There are a lot of families who are first-time in line with us. They’re working-class families who simply don’t make enough to cover the basics," Rae said.

Big picture view:

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Rae said the need will only grow.

"There has been job loss, there have been cuts federally and locally. It’s because of our neighbors who have a heart for our community, lifting each other up, that they’re able to have food on their dinner tables," she said.

To meet that need, Positive Impact St. Pete is holding a canned food drive and asking workplaces, churches and organizations to help build what they call "Boxes of Blessings." Each box costs about $25 to fill and gives a family everything they need to cook their own Thanksgiving meal.

"It’s a blessing to be able to serve our community, it’s so impactful, it’s so emotional," Rae said.

What's next:

With demand rising and costs going up, Rae admitted it may seem daunting, but she’s not losing faith.

When asked if she worries about turning families away this Thanksgiving, she said: "We have faith, we believe God makes a way when it seems there isn’t a way. He makes that way through people."

Her faith in the St. Pete community, might just be higher than the price of groceries.

What you can do:

Every Friday, Positive Impact St. Pete accepts canned food donations from 8-10 a.m. at 1754 22nd Street South in St. Petersburg. To make special arrangements, you can email YourFriends@PositiveImpact.org .

To start a food drive at your workplace or organization, or to volunteer with Positive Impact St. Pete, you can find more information on positiveimpact.org .