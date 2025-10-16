Bearss Groves Farm mourns the loss of giant pumpkin 'Jack'

The Brief Earlier this month, Bearss Groves Farm brought in two giant pumpkins from Wisconsin for its annual fall pumpkin patch. Now just a week later, one of the twin pumpkins, ‘Jack’, has died after struggling in Florida’s heat. The farm will give visitors a seed from ‘Jack’ to plant, and remember him by.



Bearss Groves Farm has announced the loss of ‘Jack’, one of the two giant pumpkins that became the centerpiece of its fall festival.

The backstory:

For decades, pumpkins at Bearss Groves have been a staple of Tampa’s fall season. Families visit the market each year to see its giant pumpkins, take photos of their patch, and browse local goods.

A week ago, Bearss Groves Farm was celebrating the arrival of its ‘twin pumpkins’, two 500-pound giants. ‘Jack’ and his twin, ‘Jill’, were brought from Wisconsin to Tampa after no local farms had pumpkins big enough.

After receiving the pumpkins, the farm knew they had saved their annual festival. But today, they are mourning one of them.

What we know:

They shared ‘Jack’s’ passing on social media, saying he "couldn’t stand the heat." The post spread among their followers, who left condolences for the short-lived pumpkin. Now, only ‘Jill’ is on display.

"He lived a short, but gourd-geous life, bringing joy, awe, and countless photo ops to all who crossed his patch. He now rests in the great compost heap in the sky," Bearss Groves wrote.

To continue his legacy, visitors who buy a pumpkin this week will get one of Jack's seeds to plant in their gardens.

What's next:

The pumpkin patch remains open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 2, with its seasonal market continuing on weekends.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by, take photos with ‘Jill’, and honor ‘Jack’s’ memory.

As Bearss Groves said, "May he rot in peace."