St. Pete's largest pajama party sends shoppers downtown before sunrise for 53-year bargain tradition

The Brief The 53rd annual Sunrise Sale kicked off at 6:43 a.m. Thursday in downtown St. Petersburg. Forty-seven locally owned businesses are participating, with special promotions along Beach Drive, Central Avenue and the 4th Street corridor. The tradition began in 1973 to help small businesses through the slower summer shopping season and continues more than 50 years later.



Shoppers traded sleeping in for savings Thursday morning as downtown St. Petersburg's annual Sunrise Sale returned for its 53rd year.

The longtime tradition began at 6:43 a.m. — the official time of sunrise — with 47 locally owned businesses opening their doors early and offering special promotions across downtown. Participating shops stretch along Beach Drive, Central Avenue and the 4th Street corridor, making the event one of the city's largest annual celebrations of small businesses.

St. Pete Sunrise Sale

The backstory:

Known by many as St. Pete's largest pajama party, the event encourages shoppers to wear pajamas if they choose, though organizers say everyone is welcome.

The Sunrise Sale dates back to 1973, when the St. Pete Downtown Business Association created the event to help locally owned businesses during the slower summer shopping season.

More than five decades later, organizers say that mission is just as important.

"For more than 50 years, our community has come together to support locally owned businesses," David Delrahim, president of the St. Pete Downtown Business Association, said. "Every purchase helps strengthen the businesses that make our downtown vibrant."

This year's event features participating businesses ranging from boutiques and gift shops to galleries, bookstores and specialty retailers.

Small business support

What shoppers should know:

Stores are offering a variety of promotions, with some of the biggest discounts available during the early morning hours. However, each business sets its own sales and operating hours, meaning some specials continue throughout the day.

Participating stores can be identified by the event's signature yellow flags and colorful balloons outside their entrances.

Early shoppers can also take advantage of a limited giveaway available while supplies last.