Apollo Beach I-75 crash: Semi-truck spills lumber, causes southbound traffic delays

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The Brief A crash caused traffic delays on southbound Interstate 75 in Apollo Beach Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FDOT traffic cameras show a semi-truck's trailer spilled a load of wood across multiple lanes near Mile Marker 245. All southbound lanes have since reopened. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene.



A semi-truck spilled a load of lumber across Interstate 75 Thursday morning, triggering traffic delays in the Apollo Beach and Riverview area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP says troopers are responding to a vehicle crash with injuries and a roadblock on the interstate near Mile Marker 245, just south of the Big Bend Road interchange.

An FDOT traffic camera at the scene shows the semi-truck stopped across the interstate with its trailer damaged. The truck's load of wood spilled across several southbound lanes. All southbound lanes have since reopened.

Traffic impacts

What you can do:

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes, including:

U.S. 301

U.S. 41

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge for drivers traveling south from Tampa or St. Petersburg

Alternate routes north from the Parrish area

Crews are working to remove the wreckage and clear the debris from the interstate.

What we don't know:

Additional information, including the number of vehicles involved in the crash and the condition of those injured, has not yet been released.

What's next:

FHP continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.