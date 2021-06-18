St. Pete performing arts studio gives up-and-coming artists a place to collaborate, create and evolve

Where do creators go to create? If you ask Dave and Heather Hamar, they go to The MAR, a performing arts studio and incubator in St. Petersburg.

"We wanted to be an available, affordable, community space for someone who said, 'Hey I just wrote a play in my living room last night and I want to rehearse it on a stage,'" stated Heather Hamar, artistic director and co-founder of The MAR.

The Hamar’s have more than 40 years of experience combined in the performing arts and they noticed a lack of creative space for up-and-coming artists. That's how The MAR, which is an acronym for mistakes are required, came to life.

"The level of talent here is above and beyond, but there is not a central hub to help that talent get even better," added Dave Hamar, co-founder of The MAR.

The studio, located on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, acts as an incubator for small artistic businesses. It’s a place where creators, dancers, actors and musicians can rehearse, conduct workshops, record, live-stream, perform and create collaboratively.

"We are open for companies who are too big for their home but not yet big enough for their own brick and mortar space, so we will help them grow their clientele," explained, Heather Hamar.

LINK: Learn more about The MAR at https://themarstpete.com/.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Advertisement

Sign up for our daily newsletter