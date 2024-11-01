1 dead after shooting at St. Pete home under construction

A man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon at a St. Petersburg home that was under construction, according to officers.

The St. Pete Police Department said the shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. at 1400 Farragut Dr. N.

Officials said a work crew was at the vacant house that's currently under construction.

An altercation between two men at the jobsite led to one man being shot, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but investigators said he has since died.

Detectives with the police department are interviewing everyone who was at the site when the shooting happened, including the shooter who they haven't identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

