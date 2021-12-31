St. Pete police investigating shooting in Coquina Key

Police said a shooting occurred in Coquina Key on Thursday.

It occurred around 5 p.m. in the 3700 block of Manatee Drive SE. St. Pete officers said when they arrived, the victim had already left in a private vehicle.

Shortly after, police said the victim contacted them from another location. They described the victim as a male who had non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are still investigating what led up to the shooting, but they do not believe it's related to a shooting that occurred in South St. Pete later that night.