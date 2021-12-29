St. Pete police investigating fatal shooting
article
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating after a Qareeb Muhammad, 47, was shot to death Wednesday morning.
It happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of 17th Avenue South.
Officers arriving on scene discovered the Muhammad’s body lying in a field with a gunshot wound.
Muhammad was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he was pronounced deceased.
Advertisement
UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app