St. Pete police investigating fatal shooting

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating after a Qareeb Muhammad, 47, was shot to death Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of 17th Avenue South.

Officers arriving on scene discovered the Muhammad’s body lying in a field with a gunshot wound.

Muhammad was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he was pronounced deceased.

