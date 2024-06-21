St. Pete Pride festivities set for this weekend: here's what you need to know

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in downtown St. Pete this weekend for one of the city’s biggest events of the year.

St. Pete Pride festivities begin Friday night with nearly two dozen performers at a concert at Jannus Live.

"It is a massive event," St. Pete Pride President Dr. Byron Green-Calisch said. "Over 500,000 people come throughout the entire month to engage in our activities."

Green-Calisch says St. Pete’s Pride celebration is the largest in the state and the Southeast.

"We have a lot of entertainers that are coming into town, but you definitely get the vibe that things are ready to take off," he said.

The Pride Festival begins Saturday afternoon. The gates to the festival open at 2 p.m.

"We are going to have one entry into the park that will be up near the sign for North Straub Park," Green-Calisch said. "We’ll welcome people in. We will have security at that entrance that will be wanding people down."

Pride organizers say there will also be a family-friendly area in South Straub Park and a stimulation-free zone.

The Trans March will begin at 5:30 near the Vinoy Hotel, and go down Bayshore Drive to Al Lang Stadium.

The Pride Parade will start around 6 p.m. near Al Lang Stadium, and go down Bayshore Drive towards the Vinoy Hotel.

Bayshore Drive, from Albert Whitted to 5th Ave. will be closed from 1 p.m. until the end of the parade.

Bayshore Drive, from Central Ave. to 5th Ave. will be closed until 11 p.m.

Pride organizers urge people to get to the festival and the parade early.

"Uber down, ride your bikes down," Green-Calisch said. "Obviously there will be parking in all of our parking structures. Demens Landing will also be available for parking, but if you park there, you won’t be able to get out until the parade is over."

The St. Pete Pier is closed to traffic from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The SouthCore garage and Sundial garage are the closest parking garages to the parade.

The SunRunner runs on Saturday until 11:30 p.m.

The PSTA and Park & Ride are free on Saturday.

"We’ve have hot prides in the past, but I’m reminding people, please, please, please drink water," Green-Calisch said.

The St. Pete Police Department and St. Pete Fire Rescue will have crews out in full force, stationed around downtown St. Pete this weekend.

First responders are preparing for big crowds and a hot weekend. They’re encouraging everyone to drink water, and to take care of themselves and their pets if they attend the events.

You can find more information about St. Pete Pride events here.

