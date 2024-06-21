Publix sells rare plant at select locations: Here’s where to find it

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Plant lovers on the hunt for a rare Thai constellation monstera plant may want to head to Publix.

The Lakeland-based grocery store will sell the rare botanical Thai constellation, a type of monstera cultivar, at select locations in Florida and Georgia.

The plant is named for the constellation-like speckled coloring on its heart-shaped leaves. The rare variation of the monstera plant was genetically engineered in Thailand and is native to the tropical regions of the Americas.

The plant can grow up to 60 feet tall with leaves up to 15 inches wide.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Publix

A limited supply of Thai constellation monstera plants is available in areas around:

Cape Coral, Fla.

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Florida Panhandle

Fort Myers, Fla.

Jacksonville, Fla.

Lakeland, Fla.

Melbourne, Fla.

Ocala, Fla.

Orlando, Fla.

Savannah, Ga.

Tallahassee, Fla.

Tampa, Fla.

A few stores outside these areas will also receive a supply.

