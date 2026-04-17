St. Pete targets safety, housing and park improvements in Thirteenth Street Heights neighborhood plan

The Brief A south St. Petersburg neighborhood could soon see major changes, as city leaders move forward with a long-awaited plan shaped by resident input. The city of St. Pete has approved a new neighborhood plan for Thirteenth Street Heights, an area just steps from Tropicana Field and near the proposed redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District. City officials say the plan is designed to guide the neighborhood’s future as surrounding development takes shape.



After months of community meetings and engagement, the city of St. Petersburg has approved a new neighborhood plan for Thirteenth Street Heights. The area is in the shadow of Tropicana Field and near the proposed redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District.

As the city considers proposals for the redevelopment of that neighborhood, a vision is taking shape for Thirteenth Street Heights.

By the numbers:

Residents made one thing clear during community meetings: safety is a priority.

According to the plan, 49% of residents identified crime and public safety as one of their biggest concerns.

"I know from talking to some of the residents that public safety in your neighborhood and feeling safe is extremely important," said Councilwoman Gina Driscoll.

To address those concerns, the plan calls for increased police engagement, including more outreach efforts.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway says officers are prepared to expand those efforts.

"We’d be more than happy to do more park walk-and-talks, and the CSOs continue to engage," Holloway said.

Dig deeper:

While safety topped the list, residents also highlighted broader quality-of-life issues.

The neighborhood has one of the lowest median incomes in the city, and many residents say they struggle with access to affordable housing, grocery stores and fresh food options.

Concerns were also raised about the condition of parks, including Silver Lake Park and vacant city-owned lots.

"A lot of complaints have arisen because of the condition of the park, safety concerns, that sort of thing," said Councilman Corey Givens Jr.

What the plan includes

The updated plan outlines several improvements, including:

Better lighting in parks and public spaces

Revitalizing vacant lots for housing or business use

Street and infrastructure improvements

Grants to help local businesses improve storefronts

What's next:

City leaders say some changes could happen quickly, while others will depend on future funding.

"This plan is a huge achievement for the neighborhood," Driscoll said.

Officials are expected to provide an update on progress within the next year.