St. Pete sextortion spike prompts police to team up with FBI: ‘You are not alone’

The St. Petersburg Police Department and the FBI are imploring the community not to send nude photos online as the agencies team up to fight sextortion.

During a press conference on Thursday, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said the St. Petersburg Police Dept. is seeing a significant increase in cases where victims are befriended on social media and dating apps and asked to share nude photos. Once they send the photos, they are threatened that unless they send money, their photos will be shared with their friends and family.

He says the typical victims are boys 13–17 years old who get online and communicate on social apps with someone they believe is a teenage girl.

Eventually, the ‘teenage girl’ asks for the boy to send nude images. Once they send the pictures, the ‘girl’ who, police say, is usually someone in an organized crime ring will start extorting the boy for money saying if they don't pay up, the images will be posted online.

"We want to raise awareness about sextortion and prevent this from happening. The solution is simple: don't send nude photos. Your image could last a lifetime on the internet," Chief Holloway stated.

SPPD and the FBI worked together to create a public service announcement to create awareness of the situation and educate parents and teens of the online danger. During the press conference, Chief Holloway stressed that the victims are not in trouble and they are not alone.

"If there's one thing I want teens to know it's this: the person asking you for a nude photo is not who you think it is," said FBI Tampa Special Agent in Charge David Walker. "Parents, please have an open and honest conversation with your child about sextortion. Make it clear they are not to blame and will not be in trouble if they've become a victim."