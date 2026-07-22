St. Pete shooting: 2 injured, investigation underway at Childs Park YMCA

The Brief St. Petersburg police are investigating a shooting after two young men were found with gunshot wounds at a local YMCA Wednesday afternoon. Officers found one young man shot inside a YMCA bathroom, while a second wounded young man arrived at a local hospital shortly after. Authorities have not identified the victims, disclosed their medical conditions, or indicated if they are actively searching for a suspect.



A shooting investigation is underway at the Childs Park YMCA in St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg police investigation

What we know:

The St. Pete Police Department said officers responded to the YMCA, which is located at 691 43rd Street South, before 2:15 p.m.

Once they arrived, officers said they found a young man in the bathroom with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Investigators also said another young man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound a short time later.

Hospitalized victims

What we don't know:

SPPD has not released any other information. They also haven't identified the victims and have not released their conditions. So far, officers have not said if they are looking for a suspect.