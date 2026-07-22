St. Pete shooting: 2 injured, investigation underway at Childs Park YMCA
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A shooting investigation is underway at the Childs Park YMCA in St. Petersburg.
St. Petersburg police investigation
What we know:
The St. Pete Police Department said officers responded to the YMCA, which is located at 691 43rd Street South, before 2:15 p.m.
Once they arrived, officers said they found a young man in the bathroom with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, according to officials.
Investigators also said another young man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound a short time later.
Hospitalized victims
What we don't know:
SPPD has not released any other information. They also haven't identified the victims and have not released their conditions. So far, officers have not said if they are looking for a suspect.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the St. Petersburg Police Department, which released details on the initial response and ongoing investigation.