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St. Pete shooting: 2 injured, investigation underway at Childs Park YMCA

By
FOX 13 News
St. Petersburg
Published July 22, 2026 4:08 PM EDT
Published July 22, 2026 4:08 PM EDT

The Brief

    • St. Petersburg police are investigating a shooting after two young men were found with gunshot wounds at a local YMCA Wednesday afternoon.
    • Officers found one young man shot inside a YMCA bathroom, while a second wounded young man arrived at a local hospital shortly after.
    • Authorities have not identified the victims, disclosed their medical conditions, or indicated if they are actively searching for a suspect.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A shooting investigation is underway at the Childs Park YMCA in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg police investigation

What we know:

The St. Pete Police Department said officers responded to the YMCA, which is located at 691 43rd Street South, before 2:15 p.m.

Once they arrived, officers said they found a young man in the bathroom with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, according to officials. 

Investigators also said another young man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound a short time later. 

Hospitalized victims

What we don't know:

SPPD has not released any other information. They also haven't identified the victims and have not released their conditions. So far, officers have not said if they are looking for a suspect. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the St. Petersburg Police Department, which released details on the initial response and ongoing investigation. 

St. PetersburgCrime and Public Safety