Deadly Clearwater Ferry crash: Passengers to receive $300K settlement from PSTA

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The Brief Thirty-seven passengers from a fatal April 2025 Clearwater Ferry boat crash will split a $300,000 settlement from the transit authority. The agreement ends liability and defense costs for the agency but does not affect separate lawsuits against the driver. Jose Castro died, and 10 others suffered injuries when a private boat slammed into the ferry near Memorial Causeway.



A $300,000 settlement approved by the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will be split among 37 passengers involved in a deadly April 2025 Clearwater Ferry crash near the Memorial Causeway.

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority

What we know:

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority board approved a $300,000 settlement agreement on Wednesday. Thirty-seven passengers who were on board the Clearwater Ferry presented injury claims following the collision and will split the money.

Agency officials stated the agreement ends their legal liability and protects against ongoing defense costs or future medical claims. This agreement is strictly between the transit authority and the passengers, leaving separate civil lawsuits against the private boat operator intact.

Clearwater Ferry collision investigation

The backstory:

Investigators said Jeffry Knight was operating a private vessel on April 27, 2025, when it struck the ferry carrying 45 passengers. The impact killed Jose Castro and left 10 other people injured.

Multiple responding agencies included the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, local police, fire rescue, county sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Coast Guard. Investigators reported Knight ran from the scene toward his home before sheriff's deputies stopped his boat in the water.

Court records show passengers on Knight's boat claimed he panicked, stated his life was over, and tried to prevent them from calling emergency services. Investigators also alleged his vessel failed to display an all-around white light.

RELATED: Jeff Knight pleads not guilty in deadly Clearwater Ferry crash

Knight told officers he initially stayed to render aid before leaving for the Belleair Boat Ramp because his vessel was taking on water. Authorities arrested the former Jannus Live owner in July 2025 on eight counts of leaving the scene of a boating accident involving injury and 16 navigational rule violations.

Clearwater court hearing schedule

What's next:

Knight stepped down from his position at Jannus Live days after the fatal crash took place.

His next court hearing regarding the criminal charges is scheduled for Friday.