St. Pete Social Security Office evacuated after woman makes verbal threat inside: police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The St. Pete Social Security Office was evacuated and St. Pete police are doing a full sweep of the building after a woman made a verbal threat inside.
SPPD says that the woman was doing business at the social security office just before 3 p.m. when she became upset and allegedly made a verbal threat.
A description of the woman is not available and nothing of importance has been found by police.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Pete Police Department.