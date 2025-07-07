St. Pete Social Security Office evacuated after woman makes verbal threat inside: police

The Brief A verbal threat was made at the St. Pete Social Security Office, according to police. At around 3 p.m. police cleared the building and began a full sweep. Nothing of importance has been found by the police at this time.



The St. Pete Social Security Office was evacuated and St. Pete police are doing a full sweep of the building after a woman made a verbal threat inside.

SPPD says that the woman was doing business at the social security office just before 3 p.m. when she became upset and allegedly made a verbal threat.

A description of the woman is not available and nothing of importance has been found by police.