Expand / Collapse search

St. Pete Social Security Office evacuated after woman makes verbal threat inside: police

By
Published  July 7, 2025 4:59pm EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A verbal threat was made at the St. Pete Social Security Office, according to police.
    • At around 3 p.m. police cleared the building and began a full sweep.
    • Nothing of importance has been found by the police at this time.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The St. Pete Social Security Office was evacuated and St. Pete police are doing a full sweep of the building after a woman made a verbal threat inside.

SPPD says that the woman was doing business at the social security office just before 3 p.m. when she became upset and allegedly made a verbal threat.

A description of the woman is not available and nothing of importance has been found by police.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Pete Police Department.

St. Petersburg