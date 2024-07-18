St. Pete weighs approval of proposed Rays stadium in historic vote

The St. Pete City Council is set to decide on whether to approve a new stadium plan for the Tampa Bay Rays in a monumental decision for the community.

The team's proposed 30,000-seat, pavilion-style domed stadium in St. Pete's Historic Gas Plant District would transform the surrounding neighborhood, sprouting up apartments, offices, stores and bars, a Black history museum, and more.

St. Pete City Council could be in store for a marathon meeting, starting Thursday morning at 11 a.m. It could go well into the evening with public comment, and there are eight votes scheduled for council to take up.

Rendering of future Rays stadium.

Under the proposed plan, the City of St. Petersburg would fork over $287.5 million through bonds, Pinellas County would pay $312.5 million from tourist taxes, and the Rays would contribute $600 million to cover any cost overruns.

The Rays hosted a ‘Here to Stay’ event on Wednesday in St. Pete with important team and community figures, including Owner Stu Sternberg, President Brian Auld, and others.

There, they expressed confidence that they had enough votes from City Council for the plan to pass.

Rendering of future Rays stadium.

"We want to be here to stay," Auld said. "And fingers crossed in two votes, we'll know that that can happen. But for now, thank you, thank you, thank you. We would not be here without you."

City Council cast a 5-3 preliminary vote a month ago. One of the dissenters, Richie Floyd, said while there is some good to the plan, he's concerned about the price tag for the city without a direct revenue stream in return.

Rendering of new Rays ballpark.

That's because the Rays stand to garner all the profits from the stadium - unlike now - because they'll be insuring their own ballpark and paying for the improvements. The city has previously insisted this is fair because taxpayers won't be on the hook for those costs.

"We have neighborhoods that are flooding and child hunger rising in the city," Floyd said. "And the cost of living (is) going up. Is this the right thing for us to be doing?"

There's still work to be done if the city approves the deal in Thursday's meeting, as the Rays would need approval from Pinellas County for their portion of the funding.

Courtesy: Populous

That meeting would be slated for the end of the month.

