Tampa Bay Rays will not pursue split-city plan with Montreal

A few years ago, the owner of the Tampa Bay Rays said having the team play homes in Florida and Canada was the best way to keep baseball in the area. Now, they are officially nixing that plan.

On Thursday, the Rays announced they will no longer pursue a split season option with Montreal.

"This is about Tampa Bay keeping its hometown team and Montreal having one as well," the owner, Stu Sternberg, explained back in 2019. "Both communities secure that Major League Baseball will be played and thrive there for ours and for future generations. And because of it, a deep and powerful connection between two regions can form with baseball as its core."

During a press conference, Sternberg acknowledged the fans who were upset at the idea of the team playing half of the home games in a different country.

"I don’t feel there is a disconnect…and I understand people want their team here all the time," he said. "I did what I thought was best…for the future of the team here in Tampa Bay and the organization."

"Personally," he added. "I think partial seasons are going to be the wave of the future in professional sports."

Meanwhile, the team has been discussing making the move across the bay and joining the Bucs and Lightning in Tampa with their own stadium.

"All along our goal has been to keep the Rays in Tampa Bay," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. "We had been working on both sister city and full season proposals, and now we can focus all of our energy on a full season. I am optimistic the Rays will call Tampa Bay home for many years to come."

Last year, former mayor Rick Kriseman announced a company to help redevelop the Tropicana Field site.

"We are working with our county partners and City Council to put together the best plan possible, which will work in conjunction with my planned evolution of the Tropicana Field master development proposals," Mayor Ken Welch said in a statement. "With this collaborative approach, I am confident we can partner with the Tampa Bay Rays to create a new and iconic full-time home for Major League Baseball in St. Petersburg while also achieving historic equitable economic growth."

