Tampa Bay Rays eager for stadium approval votes on Thursday

St. Petersburg City Councilors are set to vote Thursday on whether to approve a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

But in a press conference on Wednesday that they titled, "Here to Stay," the team is already claiming victory.

"We've made a number of missteps over the years," said Rays Owner Stu Sternberg. "We dust ourselves off, we come back again."

Tampa Bay Rays Owner Stu Sternberg spoke at a news conference on the eve of a critical set of votes in St. Petersburg focused on a new ballpark for the team as part of a $6 billion redevelopment project.

Within 24 hours, they expect to have guarantees of a 30,000-seat stadium with picture-perfect sightlines, a village filled with restaurants and stores, and the infrastructure to build new hotels and office buildings.

It'll all be on the site of what is now considered one of the most outdated ballparks in baseball: Tropicana Field.

"I wish this was something we had done ten, 15 years ago," said Sternberg. "Frankly, the area and the city itself hadn't shown itself to baseball, and to our organization, that we would be able to be successful for the 30 years."

The team is requesting $287.5 million from the City of St. Petersburg, to be generated through bonds that the city will have to pay debt for over the next three decades.

Pinellas County will contribute $312.5 million generated from tourist taxes.

The Rays promise $600 million and to cover any cost overruns. But they will get all the profits -- unlike now -- because they will be insuring their own ballpark and paying for improvements.

"We wanted everyone in this room, everyone in this region, to know how sincerely grateful we are for everything that's gotten us to this point," said Rays President Brian Auld.

On Tuesday, the city held a workshop where councilors could ask final questions. Several had concerns over guarantees of affordable housing, the environmental impact and the cost of the debt.

The Rays have pledged green spaces, jobs for disadvantaged workers and to foster a museum of Black history.

The hope is to avenge the broken promises made to the original Gas Plant residents, who were moved to build the Trop in the first place.

A preliminary vote was held last month that saw a 5-3 decision.

"So much of what we are able to unleash, the potential that we're creating," said Auld, "hopefully in the next few weeks is dependent upon everybody rallying behind it."

Thursday's council meeting starts at 11 a.m., but it could go well into the evening because there will be public comment. It could be a long meeting, where they will take eight votes.

