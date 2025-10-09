St. Pete woman accused of stealing $190,000 from elderly man

article

St. Petersburg Police arrested a woman and charged her with exploiting an elderly person.

The victim was under the care of doctors at the VA Hospital and was not able to make his own decisions.

The backstory:

Detectives say 35-year-old Michell Tonneshia Holloman is a longtime family friend who lived with the victim at the time of the crime.

Authorities’ say Holloman began acting as the victim’s Power of Attorney and from February to December of last year, she helped herself to $190,000 of the victim’s money, assets, and property.

Police say the suspect used the victims' credit cards and then opened multiple additional credit cards in his name, even financing a vehicle in the victims’ name.

Police say none of her purchases were for the victim’s benefit.