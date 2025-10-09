Tampa jury recommends death penalty for illegal immigrant convicted of killing girlfriend, her daughter

The Brief A Tampa jury recommended the death penalty for an illegal immigrant convicted of killing his girlfriend and her daughter back in April 2024. The jury voted 10-2 to recommend the death penalty for Angel Cuz Choc, who was convicted of first-degree murder just two days prior. The defendant could be seen weeping and wailing and had to be physically removed from the courtroom.



A Tampa jury recommended the death penalty for an illegal immigrant convicted of killing his girlfriend and her daughter back in April 2024.

The jury voted 10-2 to recommend the death penalty for Angel Cuz Choc, who was convicted of first-degree murder just two days prior. The defendant could be seen weeping and wailing after the recommendation was handed down by the jury and had to be physically removed from the courtroom.

RELATED: Dover murder suspect guilty of two counts of first-degree murder

The backstory:

Cuz Choc was originally arrested and charged with first-degree murder after stabbing and beating his girlfriend to death as well as stabbing her 4-year-old daughter to death.

Pictured: Angel Cuz Choc being escorted out of the courtroom after an outburst. Expand

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to 3720 Sumner Road back in April 2024 following a 911 call about a woman with traumatic injuries lying face down in a shed. Witnesses on scene directed those deputies to where they found Amalia Coc Choc de Pec dead with visible injuries consistent with a violent struggle.

They followed a blood trail into the home and also found Coc Choc de Pec’s daughter, Juana Estrella, also dead from several stab wounds.

PREVIOUS: Dover double murder: Court documents reveal suspect’s possible motive for killing woman, child

Documents also stated that Cuz Choc is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala.

Dig deeper:

The jury handed down a guilty verdict on Tuesday this week. Prosecutors used all of last week to establish their capital murder case against Angel Cuz Choc.

During the murder trial, deputies spoke to the court along with the crime scene technicians who examined the murdered victims.

Homicide detectives developed leads on the suspect, and detailed to the court how Cuz Choc was controlling and demanding in the relationship with the victim and her daughter.

What's next:

While the jury did recommend the death penalty in this case, Tampa Judge Michelle Sisco will now hold a Spencer Hearing for the case at 10 a.m. on December 11, which is when she will hand down Cuz Choc's official sentencing.