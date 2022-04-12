St. Petersburg artist takes inspiration from childhood memories

Andrea Pawlisz, a fine artist and graphic designer based in St. Petersburg, paints images from pop culture found anywhere through the last 70 years. She said the coolest stuff comes from those decades.

"I would describe my fine art and painting as pop-realist," she said.

Recurring themes in Pawlisz's work are the items of her childhood: Comics, toys, literature, and movies to name a few.

"We start out as a blank palette. We don’t know who we are or what we are," she explained. "All the experiences that we have growing up, things we play with, our environments around us, really make us who we are."

Pawlisz's studio is inside the ArtsXchange building in St. Petersburg. She has work available for purchase there, as well as on her website.

Pawlisz's works are on commission as well, composing everything from paintings to business cards for clients.

"Having that interaction with people, there is nothing better," she said.