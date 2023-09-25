Firestone Grand Prix set to return to St. Pete in March

article

IndyCar released its 2024 schedule on Monday, confirming the Firestone Grand Prix will return to St. Petersburg for its 20th year.

READ: 'No place we'd rather be': Firestone Grand Prix back for 19th year in St. Pete

The event is slated for March 8 to March 10 in 2024 for the season opener.

The three-day racing event features a track that runs through Downtown St. Pete with drivers going at dazzling speeds.

"For St. Petersburg, for Visit St. Pete Clearwater, it’s really a three-hour television show that highlights everything that you know that you get to live every day," Kevin Savoree, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete co-owner, said at last year's event.