St. Petersburg man arrested for molestation and child porn

St. Petersburg detectives arrested 25-year-old Jesse Millis-Dwyer for sexually molesting a child under age 12, and 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say the suspect took a lewd picture of the victim and uploaded it to a Russian photo-sharing site. Homeland Security Investigations notified police that the photo originated from a computer in St. Petersburg.

Investigators also found child porn on his electronic devices.

Millis-Dwyer is being held in the Pinellas County Jail.