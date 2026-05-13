St. Petersburg police seek men after 'brutal attack'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg are asking for help identifying three men following a brutal attack early Sunday morning.
St. Petersburg assault investigation
What we know:
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the attack happened at 2:25 a.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of 1st Avenue North.
Police said a 34-year-old man was punched and fell to the concrete unconscious.
Investigators said they want to speak with three men in connection with the attack.
Identifying the men pictured
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said if the three men pictured are suspects or witnesses.
The motive behind the attack and the victim’s condition is also unknown.
Help police with information
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 727-893-7780.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the St. Petersburg Police Department, which released photos of three individuals and details regarding an active assault investigation.