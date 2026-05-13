St. Petersburg police seek men after 'brutal attack'

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The Brief St. Petersburg police are searching for three men who may have information about a brutal attack that occurred early Sunday morning. A 34-year-old man was punched and knocked unconscious during the assault in the 200 block of 1st Avenue North. Investigators released photos of the three men and are asking anyone with information to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department.



Police in St. Petersburg are asking for help identifying three men following a brutal attack early Sunday morning.

St. Petersburg assault investigation

What we know:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the attack happened at 2:25 a.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of 1st Avenue North.

Police said a 34-year-old man was punched and fell to the concrete unconscious.

Investigators said they want to speak with three men in connection with the attack.

Identifying the men pictured

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said if the three men pictured are suspects or witnesses.

The motive behind the attack and the victim’s condition is also unknown.

Help police with information

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 727-893-7780.