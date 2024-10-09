St. Petersburg shuts off power to 2 sewer treatment plants due to potential storm surge from Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Residents in St. Petersburg are being asked to limit water usage beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, after the city turned off power to two sewer treatment plants to protect employees and the facilities from potential storm surge from Hurricane Milton.

What does this mean for you?

People in the impacted areas should avoid taking showers, doing laundry, or washing dishes as much as possible and are asked to flush toilets only as necessary as the toilet may not drain.

Residents can fill up water bottles in advance and are advised to brush their teeth outdoors or over a container.

Click here to see which sewer treatment plant serves your home.

Residents and businesses located in the Northeast and Southwest shaded areas in the map are impacted by this situation. Credit: City of St. Petersburg

How long will sewer service be impacted?

It could take 48 hours or more after the storm to restore sewage services depending on the severity of impacts from Hurricane Milton.

The city notes that drinking water has not been shut off. Running water is still accessible for drinking or cooking.

These are the only facilities the city anticipates being affected by storm surge.

The city does not have plans to preemptively shut down the drinking (potable) water treatment plant located in Odessa.

