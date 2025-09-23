Stabbing with broken salsa bottle at motel causes 'very severe' injury: HCSO
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One person is recovering from what Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis described as a "very severe" neck injury after being stabbed with a broken salsa bottle during a fight at a motel early Tuesday.
What we know:
In a video posted on social media, Nienhuis said the stabbing happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Days Inn off I-75 and SR 50.
According to investigators, as many as nine people were at the scene and three were directly involved in the fight that led to the stabbing.
Nienhuis said the victim is believed to be stable at the hospital, while a second person suffered superficial cuts.
The stabbing suspect is in custody, according to Nienhuis.
What they're saying:
"Of the nine individuals, we're actually doing an investigation on all nine of them," Nienhuis said early Tuesday. "We believe there's a good possibility that some, if not all, of those individuals are actually here in the country illegally."
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the names of those involved in the incident.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis in a video posted on social media.