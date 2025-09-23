Expand / Collapse search

Stabbing with broken salsa bottle at motel causes 'very severe' injury: HCSO

By
Published  September 23, 2025 7:25am EDT
Hernando County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says a fight led to one person being stabbed with a broken salsa bottle early Tuesday.
    • It happened around 3 a.m. at the Days Inn off I-75 and SR 50.
    • Sheriff Al Nienhuis says as many as nine people were at the scene, and it's possible that they're all in the country illegally.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One person is recovering from what Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis described as a "very severe" neck injury after being stabbed with a broken salsa bottle during a fight at a motel early Tuesday.

What we know:

In a video posted on social media, Nienhuis said the stabbing happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Days Inn off I-75 and SR 50.

According to investigators, as many as nine people were at the scene and three were directly involved in the fight that led to the stabbing.

READ: Spring Hill man accused of neglecting his elderly mother who was infested with maggots

Nienhuis said the victim is believed to be stable at the hospital, while a second person suffered superficial cuts.

The stabbing suspect is in custody, according to Nienhuis.

What they're saying:

"Of the nine individuals, we're actually doing an investigation on all nine of them," Nienhuis said early Tuesday. "We believe there's a good possibility that some, if not all, of those individuals are actually here in the country illegally."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the names of those involved in the incident.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis in a video posted on social media.

Hernando CountyCrime and Public Safety