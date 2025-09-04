‘Operation Van Diesel’ targets Florida fuel theft ring, nets nearly a dozen arrests

The Brief Nearly a dozen people face criminal charges in a diesel fuel theft case totaling $650,000. The six-month investigation, dubbed "Operation Van Diesel," uncovered 350 diesel fuel thefts at 70 locations in 13 counties across Florida. Investigators say seven of the suspects are in the U.S. illegally.



Law enforcement officials say 10 people, including seven who are in the U.S. illegally, have been arrested and an 11th suspect is wanted in a statewide diesel fuel theft ring totaling roughly $650,000.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier gave details on the six-month investigation, dubbed "Operation Van Diesel," at a news conference in Tampa on Thursday.

The pair were joined by investigators from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Pasco Sheriff's Office, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The backstory:

Chronister says the investigation began about six months ago when gas stations in Hillsborough County reported a discrepancy in fuel on hand.

HCSO's Organized Crime Unit took on the case and noticed a trend of diesel fuel thefts, according to Chronister. Several other agencies across the state noticed similar trends.

Investigators say the suspects were responsible for 350 diesel fuel thefts at 70 locations in 13 counties across Florida, totaling 185,000 gallons valued at $650,000.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

During Thursday's news conference, Chronister said the suspects would pull up in a van, usually a Dodge or Chrysler, and fill makeshift 500-gallon tanks.

The suspects would then take the fuel to large tractor storage facilities, where they would sell it for $2 per gallon.

During the investigation, detectives obtained 103 search warrants and 41 subpoenas, resulting in 11 arrest warrants. Ten of those suspects have been arrested. Eight of them have been extradited back to Hillsborough County, according to Chronister.

What they're saying:

Chronister spoke Thursday about the impact of the fuel thefts.

"This isn't a victimless crime," Chronister said. "Think about every honest operator who now has to pay more at the pump because of these thefts."

Pictured: Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister speaks at a news conference in Tampa on Sept. 4, 2025.

The sheriff also talked about the safety risk associated with having a large makeshift tank loaded with fuel inside a vehicle.

"These criminals were out driving around on our Florida roadways where our families drive," Chronister said. "A simple traffic crash could have been catastrophic."

Uthmeier then spoke about how most of the suspects in the case illegally crossed the border into the U.S.

"This is revealing how a lot of crime is directly tied to the open border crisis," Uthmeier said.

Pictured: Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks at a news conference in Tampa on Sept. 4, 2025.

What's next:

The suspects face a "litany" of felony charges, according to Chronister, with the most egregious being racketeering.

The Source: This story was written with information from a news conference in Tampa on Sept. 4, 2025.