Statewide AMBER Alert issued for two missing girls from South Florida

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for two girls, ages 12 and 13, who have been missing since Monday. Police believe they may be with a 16-year-old boy and are considered to be in danger.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for 12-year-old Jazmine Brown and 13-year-old Markevia Wright, saying the girls may have been kidnapped.

The girls were last seen Monday, Jan. 25 in the area of Homestead, Florida, which is south of Miami.

Jazmine is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts, and pink and yellow sandals.

Markevia is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.

Investigators believe they may be in the company of 16-year-old Keon Kiser, who police say is 6 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or dial 911.

According to FDLE, to activate an AMBER alert the following five criteria must be met:

1. The child is under the age of 18.

2. Law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that a kidnapping has occurred.

3. Law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that the child is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.

4. There is a detailed description of the child and or the abductor/vehicle to broadcast the public.

5. The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation.