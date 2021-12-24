Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old South Florida girl

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in South Florida.

Police are searching for Ada Portilla, who was last spotted in the 18000 block of SW 352 Street in Homestead, which is south of Miami.

Ada is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a green and beige "Star Wars" jumpsuit.

Investigators say she may be traveling in a black Mitsubishi.

Anyone with information on Ada's whereabouts is urged to call Miami-Dade police at 305-715-3300 or dial 911.