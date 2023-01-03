Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old last seen in Lake County

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy last seen in Lake County, according to Florida investigators.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are searching for 16-year-old Jonathan Torres, a white-hispanic male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 240 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes, according to law enforcement.

The teen was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, which is in Lake County, FDLE investigators said.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue pants and white Nike slides. He also has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek.

He might be driving a 2009 white Chevrolet Malibu with the FL tag number "Y144ZT," according to FDLE. The vehicle may have a dent on the driver's door.

Anyone with information on where Torres is, is asked to contact the Astatula Police Department at (352) 343-2101 or 911.