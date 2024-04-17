Step right up to Ringling Museum's celebration of 50 years of circus magic for World Circus Day

The Greatest Show on Earth Gallery is open at The Ringling Museum.

"This is a long-time undertaking," said Steven High, the executive director of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

A walk under the arch at the Ringling Circus Museum takes guests back to 1967 when Irvin Feld purchased Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus.

"It’s the first time we’ve been able to gain real access into the Feld archives, and to really tell the story of the time of the circus where almost everybody who knows the circus saw it," said High.

Spanning 50 years, the four-part exhibit shows the transformation of the circus through Feld Entertainment.

It gives guests a look from the back to the front of the house and behind the scenes of Feld Entertainment. Interactive displays put visitors right into the circus.

"We worked with a couple of design companies in London who worked with us on both the technical aspects, the digital work here, and also the design of the installation itself," said High.

You’ll find displays of costumes, artifacts, and live shows through the decades.

"We are trying to create the excitement and the energy of a circus," High explained.

On the way out, there is a display of souvenirs that guests may even have at home. They remain decades of cherished memories.

Visitors may want to make more than one visit to the gallery because artifacts will be rotated through the exhibit, which means there is always something new to see.

"Within the Sarasota area, the circus is very different than sort of other parts in the country because it’s really ingrained in our culture, and we want to celebrate it," said High.

On Saturday, April 20, admission to the Circus museums and bayfront gardens at The Ringling Museum will be free as the museum celebrates World Circus Day.

