Stephan Sterns' trial date set after State Attorney's Office tacks on 60 charges during Madeline Soto case

Stephan Sterns is headed to trial.

The prime suspect in the disappearance and death of Madeline Soto, the 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Feb. 26, is scheduled to appear in Osceola County court for a jury trial on the morning of May 13, updated records show. This date is subject to change at the discretion of the judicial process.

Sterns, the boyfriend of Madeline Soto's mother, was scheduled for an arraignment on April 2, but that has been waived.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 24.

Court records show that Sterns is being represented by a public defender.

Booking photo of Stephan Sterns from the Osceola County Jail.

Sterns has not yet appeared in court after being arrested on Feb. 28. He was scheduled to appear in court on those charges on March 2, but was a no-show for his first appearance.

He was arrested amid the Madeline Soto case, but has not yet been charged for her murder. The unrelated charges from his first arrest included sexual battery and possession of child sex abuse material after detectives said they found "disturbing" images on his phone during a consensual search.

Earlier this week, the State Attorney's Office tacked on 60 additional charges:

8 counts of sexual battery of a child under 12

5 counts of sexual battery with a child aged 12 to 18

7 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation

40 counts of unlawful possession of materials depicting sexual performance by a child (10 or more images)

Sterns remains in custody at the Osceola County Jail.