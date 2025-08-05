Stevie Nicks reschedules Tampa show after injuring shoulder

The Brief Stevie Nicks has rescheduled her August and September concerts, including the one in Tampa. The singer-songwriter injured her shoulder and is recovering. Her concert has been rescheduled for Dec. 7, 2025 at Amalie Arena.



Stevie Nicks fans in Tampa are going to have to wait a little bit longer to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer at Amalie Arena.

What we know:

Stevie Nicks was supposed to perform at the Tampa venue on August 30, but has postponed the show due to a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time.

In a social media post, the singer announced that her concerts scheduled for August and September have been rescheduled.

Her Tampa concert will now be held on Dec. 7, 2025, at Amalie Arena.

According to Nicks’ Facebook page, ticket-holders are being asked to hold onto their tickets. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date. More information is available at the point of purchase.

What they're saying:

A statement posted on Facebook read, "Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to fans for the inconvenience."

The backstory:

Nicks achieved iconic status as a singer-songwriter with Fleetwood Mac and as a solo performer.

Her hits include ‘Dreams,’ ‘Landslide’ and ‘Edge of Seventeen.'

She is also the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, once as a member of Fleetwood Mac and once as a solo artist.