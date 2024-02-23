Celebrating the Strawberry: Berry Barn's Strawberry Pizzas

From December to March, you'll find long lines outside the Berry Barn in Dover. Customers can't wait to get their hands on their favorite seasonal strawberry treats.

"The day we open, we offer the shortcakes, the milkshakes and the pizzas", said manager Ronya Peacock.

Berry Barn fans are familiar with the popular strawberry pizzas, but Peacock said newcomers often have questions.

"Most people think that when you think of a pizza, you think of like a hot pizza. And most people are like, I'm so confused by that. Can you explain it?", said Peacock.

First, there's the crust. Customers have a choice between two options.

One is the pecan cookie crust.

"It has chips of pecans in it. It's baked. And then, we have, kind of like a shortbread cookie, recipe that we use for it", said Peacock.

The second choice is a graham cracker crust.

"It's just sweet and graham crumbs. And this one is not baked. It's just the cold crust that we use", said Peacock.

For these pizzas, the Berry Barn makes its own kind of sauce and cheese.

"Our cheese base would be our sweet cream cheese icing that we make, in-house every morning just as we do our crust", said Peacock.

Sliced strawberries are mixed with a strawberry glaze and topped on the pizzas.

"They taste incredible. So many people love to come by here and take them to parties, events. I don't think I've ever been anywhere where I've seen a strawberry pizza or any dessert like this one", said Peacock.

Berry Barn is located at 3931 State Road 60 East in Dover.

You can follow them on Instagram: @theberrybarn_dover.