Celebrating the strawberry: Parkesdale Farm Market strawberry shortcake

For generations, Parkesdale has been a strawberry staple in Plant City.

Along with home-grown strawberries, the Parkesdale Farm Market is filled with strawberry products from cookies to jams to syrups and even jewelry. Then there's the treats they serve at the window.

From January to mid-April, the hottest selling treat is Parkesdale's world-famous strawberry shortcake.

The lines can get long, and the daily orders can stack up.

"It could get to the thousands. I get so many emails of people that once we announced that shortcake is here, they're like, 'I'll be there tomorrow. My flight gets in at nine, I'll be there at one,' you know? So, it's part of the community at this point," said manager Xiomara Meeks.

READ: Cotton Candy Palace in Tampa offers over 40 flavors

Customers don't have to choose between cake or biscuit. Here you get both.

"We married the angel food cake with the biscuit style. So, it is a nice cake. You had to make the cake a little bit dry, so it could soak up the sweetness, the juice of the strawberries. And that makes it perfect," said Meeks.

Customers can top it off with ice cream, whipped topping or both.

The recipe for the cake stays with Parkesdale.

"It is a secret ingredient. It is a secret recipe. It's a recipe of love," said Meeks.

Parkesdale Farm Market is located at 3702 W. Baker Street in Plant City.

For more information, click here.