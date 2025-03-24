Expand / Collapse search

Straz Center announces Broadway lineup for 2025-26 season

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  March 24, 2025 2:04pm EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Straz Center announces 2025-26 Broadway season

Greg Holland, president and CEO of the David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, joined FOX 13 News to talk about the Broadway shows that will soon come to Tampa.

The Brief

    • The Straz Center for the Performing Arts has released its lineup for the 2025-26 season.
    • Season ticket renewals and new subscriptions will be available starting on Friday, March 28, at noon.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Straz Center for the Performing Arts has put out its lineup of Broadway shows coming to the stage in Tampa during the 2025-26 season.

Productions coming to the Straz Center include:

  • The Wiz, Oct. 14-19, 2025
  • Water for Elephants, Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2025
  • Kimberly Akimbo, Nov. 18-23, 2025
  • The Outsiders, Dec. 27, 2025-Jan. 4, 2026
  • & Juliet, Feb. 10-15, 2026
  • Hell’s Kitchen, March 24-Apr. 5, 2026
  • Stereophonic, Apr. 28-May 3
  • The Notebook, May 26-31, 2026

Other productions for the 2025-26 season include:

  • Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, Sept. 16-Oct. 26, 2025
  • A Christmas Story, The Musical, Nov. 28-30, 2025
  • Les Misérables, Dec. 10-14, 2025
  • SIX, May 12-17, 2026
  • Beetlejuice, June 9-14, 2026

Season ticket renewals and new subscriptions will be available starting on Friday, March 28, at noon.

Prices for the nine-show season package range from $346.50 to $1055.45.

For more information, click here or call the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office at 813-229-7827.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written using information from the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

    STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

    Tampa