Straz Center announces Broadway lineup for 2025-26 season
TAMPA, Fla. - The Straz Center for the Performing Arts has put out its lineup of Broadway shows coming to the stage in Tampa during the 2025-26 season.
Productions coming to the Straz Center include:
- The Wiz, Oct. 14-19, 2025
- Water for Elephants, Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2025
- Kimberly Akimbo, Nov. 18-23, 2025
- The Outsiders, Dec. 27, 2025-Jan. 4, 2026
- & Juliet, Feb. 10-15, 2026
- Hell’s Kitchen, March 24-Apr. 5, 2026
- Stereophonic, Apr. 28-May 3
- The Notebook, May 26-31, 2026
Other productions for the 2025-26 season include:
- Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, Sept. 16-Oct. 26, 2025
- A Christmas Story, The Musical, Nov. 28-30, 2025
- Les Misérables, Dec. 10-14, 2025
- SIX, May 12-17, 2026
- Beetlejuice, June 9-14, 2026
Season ticket renewals and new subscriptions will be available starting on Friday, March 28, at noon.
Prices for the nine-show season package range from $346.50 to $1055.45.
For more information, click here or call the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office at 813-229-7827.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.
