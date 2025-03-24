Straz Center announces Broadway lineup for 2025-26 season

The Brief The Straz Center for the Performing Arts has released its lineup for the 2025-26 season. Season ticket renewals and new subscriptions will be available starting on Friday, March 28, at noon.



The Straz Center for the Performing Arts has put out its lineup of Broadway shows coming to the stage in Tampa during the 2025-26 season.

Productions coming to the Straz Center include:

The Wiz , Oct. 14-19, 2025

Water for Elephants , Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2025

Kimberly Akimbo , Nov. 18-23, 2025

The Outsiders , Dec. 27, 2025-Jan. 4, 2026

& Juliet , Feb. 10-15, 2026

Hell’s Kitchen , March 24-Apr. 5, 2026

Stereophonic , Apr. 28-May 3

The Notebook, May 26-31, 2026

Other productions for the 2025-26 season include:

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors , Sept. 16-Oct. 26, 2025

A Christmas Story , The Musical, Nov. 28-30, 2025

Les Misérables , Dec. 10-14, 2025

SIX , May 12-17, 2026

Beetlejuice, June 9-14, 2026

Season ticket renewals and new subscriptions will be available starting on Friday, March 28, at noon.

Prices for the nine-show season package range from $346.50 to $1055.45.

For more information, click here or call the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office at 813-229-7827.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written using information from the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: