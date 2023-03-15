Catalytic converter thefts at Bradenton apartments could be connected to cases outside city

article

Bradenton police are trying to track down the thieves who stole catalytic converters from Toyota pickup trucks parked at apartment complexes.

The crimes occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday at three apartments off of 51st Street West and Cortez Road, police said.

"The catalytic converters were cleanly cut from the vehicles, and the cutting tool left behind a red residue," according to a news release from the agency.

Investigators believed the cases could be connected to multiple thefts targeting Toyota Tundra and Tacoma trucks in neighboring areas. The thefts have occurred in apartment complexes, as well as hotel parking lots and gated communities.

The suspect vehicles were identified as a 2022 white BMW X4 crossover SUV with stolen Florida license plate JFGN32, and a white Audi four-door sedan.

Provided by Bradenton Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Brian Sands at 941-999-8978 or brian.sands@bradentonpd.com.

To avoid becoming a victim of catalytic converter theft, Bradenton police offer the following advice: