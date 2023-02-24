End of an era: Mixon family selling Mixon Fruit Farms

There are only five months left to enjoy a refreshing orange and vanilla swirled ice cream at Mixon Fruit Farms. The family farm is on the market.

"It’s hard because you see all these things that used to be going on here, but now it’s dwindled down to almost nothing. It makes it sad," said Janet Mixon.

Almost 85 years ago, Mixon’s started as a fruit stand outside the home of Dean Mixon’s grandparents. It eventually transformed into what so many know and love today.

"Everybody remembers riding into Florida with all the citrus trees, the smell of the orange blossoms," said Janet.

In the mid '90s, citrus farmers began dealing with citrus greening and disease.

"Once NAFTA came into this country, starting brining every disease and bug you can think of into this country, for not just citrus, but every farmer," said Janet.

The Mixon family had to eventually sell land, shrinking their original 350 acres to a mere 39 ½.

"We tried to diversify by adding different things. We added the tram. We added the wine counter for tasting, we added animals. The wedding. We kept trying to add things to make up for the things we were just losing," said Janet.

Janet and Dean Mixon made the difficult decision to list the property.

"It’s a very sad thing. It’s been sad every stage," said Janet.

Florida once had 350 small citrus farmers, Janet Mixon said less than 20 remain.

"They’re all feeling the same pressure that we have. Each of us in different ways, but it feels like you are getting run out of business. It’s a good thing we can retire, but a sad thing people can no longer come here," she said.

Mixon’s Fruit Farm will close their doors on July 29. You’ll still be able to find the swirl ice cream cones around town. Janet will be selling them from a food truck, as a new chapter begins.

The Mixons are planning several events before they close their doors, including a murder mystery luncheon on March 24 and a visit from the Easter bunny on March 25. On May 13 they will host 84 years of Mixon Memories.

To learn more visit https://www.mixon.com/.