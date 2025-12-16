Structure fire breaks out in East Tampa: TFR
TAMPA - Tampa Fire Rescue is working to put out a structure fire in East Tampa.
Firefighters are currently on scene near Nebraska and Lake Ave. They tell Fox 13 the building was an abandoned home.
Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.
The fire came very close to other homes in the neighborhood. Firefighters had to help rescue people from neighboring homes. Investigators will be working to determine the cause of the fire.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Tampa Fire Rescue.