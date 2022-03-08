Student accused of bringing loaded handgun onto Volusia County school campus

article

A high school student in Central Florida is accused of bringing a loaded handgun onto campus.

The Atlantic High School student was taken into custody after a school resource deputy was tipped off to a social media post portraying a student with a firearm, authorities said.

The deputy located the 16-year-old student on campus and discovered a loaded handgun in his waistband, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS: Naked Florida man wanted for stealing American flag from home, deputies say

"The student is in custody and the campus is safe," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.