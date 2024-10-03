Student pilot survives Hillsborough County plane crash: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A student pilot walked away from a plane crash near Ruskin on Thursday morning.

Few details have been released, but the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed its aviation section and marine unit are at 3300 West Shell Point after a plane went down on Thursday morning.

HSCO said the student pilot, the only person on the plane, was not injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

