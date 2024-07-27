Students receive free supplies, health exams and haircuts during annual Back to School Bash in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Rising sixth grader Kaleah Glover is looking forward to starting a new chapter in a new middle school this year.

"I'm excited and ready to make new friends," she told FOX 13.

She'll now be able to do so with confidence, a clean bill of health, and the right tools thanks to the Bullard Family Foundation.

In partnership with the Tampa Bay Bucs and Advent Health, they hosted their annual Back to School Bash at Raymond James on Saturday.

Together, they turned the stadium into a one-stop-shop, for everything students and families need as they prepare for the upcoming year without having to pay a penny.

READ: Florida back-to-school sales tax holiday returns Monday: Here's how to save

"Over 30,000 backpacks handed out, health physicals, eye exams, haircuts," explained founder Thaddeus Bullard, also known as WWE's Titus O'Neil.

In the midst of running the show, he took time to meet the thousands of families he strives to help out each year.

"The need is great, everything is getting more and more expensive, so if I can help lessen the burden, I will continue to do so as long as there's blood in my body and a smile on my face," Bullard stressed.

And parents, like Mikeyta Glover, want him to know, they're beyond grateful.

"Some people can be going through a hard time, and this comes in handy, and the children see that, and we are all thankful for this opportunity. We love it." Glover said.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter