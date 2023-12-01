Styx, Foreigner coming to Tampa on 2024 summer tour

article

Classic rock groups, Styx and Foreigner, are gearing up for a lengthy tour next summer, and they'll be playing a show in Tampa.

The two legendary bands will play at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 20 for the ‘Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour,’ an homage to two of the groups' iconic songs.

Foreigner, also known for hits like ‘Feels like the First Time’ and ‘Cold as Ice,’ will play with Styx, known for ‘Mr. Roboto’ and ‘Come Sail Away,’ for the first time on tour since 2014.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. For more information on tickets, click here.